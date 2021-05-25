Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

INVZ stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

