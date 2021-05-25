Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.43

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.43 and last traded at $162.09, with a volume of 7078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

