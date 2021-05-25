Capital Square LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,481. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

