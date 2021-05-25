Capital Square LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.77. 44,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

