Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $131.26. 20,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,121. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.