Capital Square LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. VEREIT comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VER traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 4,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,008. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

