CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.28 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

