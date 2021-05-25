CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

