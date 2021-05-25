Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 79,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,724,240 shares.The stock last traded at $24.62 and had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

