Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 7.45% of Cars.com worth $66,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

