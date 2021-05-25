Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 7.45% of Cars.com worth $66,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARS stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit