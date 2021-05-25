Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 7.45% of Cars.com worth $66,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARS stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

