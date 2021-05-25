Catherine M. Szyman Sells 4,665 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EW traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,788. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

