CBDAO (BREE) Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $108,057.18 and $66,799.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00936362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09618894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

