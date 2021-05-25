Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.06 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $194.34 million and $58.06 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.45 or 0.00940722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.03 or 0.09839966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,572,160,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.