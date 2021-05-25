CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

