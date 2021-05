Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.17

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 7032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Centrais El̩tricas Brasileiras SA РEletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

