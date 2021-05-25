CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,851 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of CF Industries worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE CF opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.