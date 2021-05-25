Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $369.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $324.00 to $369.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,518. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.99. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,437 shares of company stock worth $14,862,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

