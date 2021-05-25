Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $708.92.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $703.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $660.72 and its 200-day moving average is $641.40. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.