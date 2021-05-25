Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 2,611 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,784. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

