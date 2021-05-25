Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 2,277,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

