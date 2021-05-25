Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. 2,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

