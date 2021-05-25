Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.49. 99,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.