Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.54. 79,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.98 and a 200 day moving average of $519.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

