Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.26. 504,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

