Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 6,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

