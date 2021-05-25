Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.