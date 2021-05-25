Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 134,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

