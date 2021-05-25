China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

