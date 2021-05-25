Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

