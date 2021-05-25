Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

