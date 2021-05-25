Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

