Choate Investment Advisors Sells 856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.