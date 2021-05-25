Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $249.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

