Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $558,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $166.03. 74,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,672. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.