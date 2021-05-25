Cibc World Markets Corp Has $30.76 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,770 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

