Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 262.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

