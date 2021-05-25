Cigna (CI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently:
- 5/24/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $320.00.
- 4/20/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $300.00.
Cigna stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.60. 1,444,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.