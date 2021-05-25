Cigna (CI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently:

5/24/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $320.00.

4/20/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $300.00.

Cigna stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.60. 1,444,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

