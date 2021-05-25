Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
CGX traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.34. 743,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$908.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.90.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
