Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.34. 743,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$908.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.2209713 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.