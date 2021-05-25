Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$53.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 485,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

