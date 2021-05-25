Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target to $12.00

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $914.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

