Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,218,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

