Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

