City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $11.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,439. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

