Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

