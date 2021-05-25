CoinMetro Token Market Capitalization Tops $95.00 Million (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a total market capitalization of $95.00 million and $123,131.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00944502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.40 or 0.09885020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Profile

XCM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,874,131 coins and its circulating supply is 303,124,131 coins. The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

