Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ASE Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.