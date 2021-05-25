Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Tivity Health by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -184.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

