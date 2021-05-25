Comerica Bank Sells 1,492 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Aegion worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aegion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Aegion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

