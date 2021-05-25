Comerica Bank Sells 1,498 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of AngioDynamics worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

